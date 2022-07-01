Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 608,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65,972 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,699,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $33.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,153.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,274.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,576.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,653 shares of company stock valued at $25,497,486 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

