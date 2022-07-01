Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.
Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BPC)
