Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 49,251 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Badger Meter worth $24,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,896,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Badger Meter by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of BMI opened at $80.89 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $112.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Badger Meter (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.