BabySwap (BABY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.14 Million

BabySwap (BABY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. BabySwap has a market capitalization of $23.18 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BabySwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0975 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BabySwap has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.28 or 0.02126300 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00193644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00092118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016065 BTC.

About BabySwap

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,880,360 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

Buying and Selling BabySwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BabySwap directly using US dollars.

