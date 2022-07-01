Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 273,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,434,618 shares.The stock last traded at $7.08 and had previously closed at $7.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZUL. Barclays decreased their price target on Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.50 million. Research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 74.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

