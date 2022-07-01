Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $129,250.83

Azuki (AZUKI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $129,250.83 and approximately $51.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

