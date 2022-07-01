AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.68

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.68 and traded as high as $9.43. AxoGen shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 158,998 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $343.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

