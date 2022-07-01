Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Sells $121,119.59 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,119.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $942.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.38 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDMO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.