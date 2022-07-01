Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Autohome had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

