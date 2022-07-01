Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $263.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.74.

A number of analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.