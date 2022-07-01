Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Short Interest Update

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 569,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,454. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASZ. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 133.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after buying an additional 650,503 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $5,300,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 36.6% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,864,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 79.2% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 792,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

