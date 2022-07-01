Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $921,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 110.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

AUB stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

AUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

