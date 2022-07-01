Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 106,795 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,032% from the average daily volume of 9,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAHU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth $741,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 2.6% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 836,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares during the last quarter.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.