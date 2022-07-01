ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $45.32

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.32 and traded as low as C$43.75. ATCO shares last traded at C$43.75, with a volume of 600 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$45.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

