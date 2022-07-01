Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC cut shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.30.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$217.82 million and a P/E ratio of -26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.41.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.