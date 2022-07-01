ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Up 1.2%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.06). 56,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 160,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.04).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.85. The company has a market cap of £88.93 million and a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

ASA International Group Company Profile (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. The company also provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. It operates through a network of 2,044 branches.

