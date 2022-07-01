Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 372 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for approximately 0.5% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in VMware were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in VMware by 20.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after buying an additional 819,811 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Shares of VMW opened at $113.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

