Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 200 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 3.8% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,608,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

ICE opened at $94.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

