Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Saturday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $3.55 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $113.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

