Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure comprises 2.0% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 74,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 40,881 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,632,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 151,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 25,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. 62,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,527. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

