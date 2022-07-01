Arlington Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,072 shares during the period. Select Energy Services accounts for 1.5% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WTTR traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $6.58. 2,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $752.30 million, a P/E ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 2.34.

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $294.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.92 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. Research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

