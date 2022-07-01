Arlington Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Marks Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 244,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 94,676 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 43,513 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 563.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 38,955 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 26,646 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSD traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.50. 1,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,383. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.87 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.71 and a 200 day moving average of $195.11.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

