Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $227,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $109.80. 15,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,426. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

