Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $109.50

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 109.50 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 110.02 ($1.35), with a volume of 16551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.36).

The stock has a market capitalization of £142.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 84.95 and a current ratio of 85.04.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

