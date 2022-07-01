Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $109.50

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 109.50 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 110.02 ($1.35), with a volume of 16551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.36).
The stock has a market capitalization of £142.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 84.95 and a current ratio of 85.04.
Arix Bioscience Company Profile (LON:ARIX)
