Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,840,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,999,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 534.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 442,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 373,043 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,643,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

