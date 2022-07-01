Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Ares Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.84. 2,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,251. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Ares Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares during the period. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,607,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 607,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

