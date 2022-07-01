ArdCoin Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges (ARDX)

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $7,078.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

