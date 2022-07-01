Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) CEO Sells $11,016,000.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.90 and a quick ratio of 20.90.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACHR shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

