Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Invests $356,000 in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 90.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,987 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.76 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

