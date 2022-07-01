Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $81.19 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.12). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $971.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

ONE Gas Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.