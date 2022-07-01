Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,068 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,884,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,580 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $131.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

