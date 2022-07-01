Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,265,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.09.

