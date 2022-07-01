Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.34 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up about 5.0% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $26,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,407,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,584,000 after buying an additional 78,551 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 288,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,821,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,713,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 124,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $153.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.35. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $148.46 and a 12-month high of $202.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

