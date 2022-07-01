Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 764.0% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.68 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

