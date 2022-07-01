Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of LOB opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $110.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

