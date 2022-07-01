Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.27.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $90.98 on Monday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $87.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

