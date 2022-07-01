Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 310.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,157 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

AMAT opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

