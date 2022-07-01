Apollon Limassol Price Down 4.9% This Week (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004809 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $308,301.33 and approximately $120,834.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00083209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00264157 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00047335 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.