Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 140,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,740,080 shares.The stock last traded at $6.63 and had previously closed at $6.40.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81.
About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)
Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
