Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 140,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,740,080 shares.The stock last traded at $6.63 and had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,932,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,229 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,910,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at $21,557,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,508,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after purchasing an additional 543,497 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

