Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02). Approximately 32,160,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 32,738,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.05.

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It holds 80% interests in the Brockham oil field covering 8.9 km2 and the Lidsey oil field covering 5.3 km2 located in Weald Basin; 51% interests in the Saltfleetby gas field covering 91.8 km2 located in Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe field covering 154 km2 located in Weald Basin, as well as 12.5% interests in the A24 Prospect.

