Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02). Approximately 32,160,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 32,738,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.01).
The firm has a market capitalization of £16.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.05.
Angus Energy Company Profile (LON:ANGS)
