Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.64

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.64 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04), with a volume of 572,806 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of £8.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.64.

In other Anglesey Mining news, insider Jonathan Battershill purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($9,814.75).

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 19.9% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

