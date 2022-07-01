Analyzing Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and PetVivo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00 PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 582.08%. PetVivo has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 343.04%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PetVivo.

Volatility & Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and PetVivo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $1.77 million 223.86 -$303.66 million ($1.54) -1.12 PetVivo $10,000.00 1,544.45 -$3.52 million ($0.41) -3.85

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -20,479.29% -76.48% -63.47% PetVivo -5,480.00% -100.42% -70.55%

Summary

PetVivo beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids. The company engages in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia; HPV-associated cancers, such as head and neck, cervical, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal; other HPV-associated disorders, including recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; glioblastoma multiforme; prostate cancer; HIV; Ebola; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS); and Lassa fever. Its partners and collaborators include ApolloBio Corp., AstraZeneca, Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Department of Defense (DoD), HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Ology Bioservices, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Pennsylvania, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company has an agreement with Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800 for COVID-19; and a partnership with International Vaccine Institute and Seoul National University Hospital. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About PetVivo (Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

