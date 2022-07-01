Analysts’ Upgrades for June 30th (ATRC, BIIB, DVN, FELE, FGEN, GWRS, INGN, ITI, JAZZ, MYGN)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 30th:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get AtriCure Inc alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.