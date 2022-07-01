Analysts Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) PT at C$13.34

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.34.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of LUG opened at C$9.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.65 and a 52-week high of C$12.73.
About Lundin Gold (Get Rating)
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
