Analysts Set Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target at 20.38

Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 20.38.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Backblaze by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLZE opened at 5.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 10.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Backblaze has a 12 month low of 4.85 and a 12 month high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

