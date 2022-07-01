Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 905.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Amgen by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after acquiring an additional 412,337 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,389. The company has a market cap of $130.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.06. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

