American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of American International Group worth $27,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

AIG stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 45,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,690. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.