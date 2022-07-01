American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.80

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOT.UN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.66.

Shares of HOT.UN opened at C$3.19 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$249.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.85%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

