American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stake Cut by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of American Financial Group worth $17,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,107,000 after buying an additional 253,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,476,000 after purchasing an additional 138,911 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,047,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 611,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,015,000 after buying an additional 93,271 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.07 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.91.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $8.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

About American Financial Group (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.