American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Trading Down 0.1%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.14. 23,641 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

